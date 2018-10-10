Jim Gaffigan Slays Crowd at Santa Barbara Bowl

Actor, comedian, and father of five Jim Gaffigan gave an outstandingly funny performance Saturday night at the Santa Barbara Bowl. His words hit home for most of us married-with-children types, and his clean comedy was well received. Ted Alexandro was an ideally warm opening act, chatting with the crowd about marriage, aging, and Shaq.

Gaffigan kicked off the show with comments on the beauty of our amazing city and the perfect weather. Through the first quarter, he joked about horses and even became his own heckler by commenting from the crowd’s perspective, “If he does another horse joke, I’m going to kill him.” Thankfully after an obvious glue reference, he moved on to funnier topics.

His usual self-deprecating humor came out when the topic turned toward exercise and running. “I used to exercise to lose weight. Now I exercise to fit in cars,” he said, laughing about how much he dislikes running and how runners are overly proud of themselves.

The night ended with his most celebrated bit, exploring his love/hate relationship with Hot Pockets as the crowd roared. “It’s amazing that we still eat these. I saw there’s a whole grain Hot Pocket. As if that’s what’s been holding us back.” His lack of body expression referenced the laziness he mocks in everyday life and added to his hilarious voice impressions and spot-on delivery.