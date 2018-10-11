WEATHER »

Housing Authority Breaks Ground on Johnson Court

Apartment Complex Will Serve Struggling Veterans

By (Contact)

The city’s Housing Authority broke ground Monday on Johnson Court, a 16-unit apartment development for very-low- and low-income veterans. The project, city officials said, is in keeping with the wishes of the former property owners, the Johnson family, whose father had served in the military. The Housing Authority purchased the land in October 2013 and expects construction to be completed within a year. The county’s most recent homeless survey revealed there are 210 homeless veterans on the streets. They are 53 years old on average, the oldest reported being 84.

