Alleged Butterfly Lane Driver Apprehended

The driver believed to have run from the scene after crashing into a wall at Butterfly Lane on September 4, injuring pedestrian Jennifer Jensen, has been arrested. The California Highway Patrol worked with investigators in its Coastal Division to have Derrick John Thompson, 22, apprehended by the St. Paul Gang Task Force in Minnesota. He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on October 10, charged with a felony hit and run, willful flight, conspiracy, cannabis possession for sale, and resisting arrest.

