Bus System Offers Downtown and Waterfront Shuttle Day Passes

Santa Barbara’s bus system is now offering a one-day pass for its Downtown and Waterfront Shuttle routes for the price of $1. Day passes can be purchased at the Metropolitan Transit District main bus station at 1020 Chapala Street and at the Administrative Office at 550 Olive Street. Hotels, museums, the Visitor Center, and other locations will soon be selling the one-day passes as well. The Downtown Shuttle route begins at the historic Santa Barbara County Courthouse, along shopping centers and food venues on State Street, and ends at Stearns Wharf. The Waterfront Shuttle route begins at the Santa Barbara Harbor and runs parallel to the ocean, leading to the Santa Barbara Zoo and Bird Refuge. Passes offer unlimited rides in both directions on the two routes and will not expire if they are unused.

