Dear Ruth Bader Ginsberg,

It was a fine Sunday, and some of us went to the movies, not to see an ordinary film, but rather RBG about your extraordinary life. It was a great and exciting experience to watch the change in the mindset of the men in charge.

Your truthful and articulate description and expression of the injustices women have endured spoke truth to power, which made all the difference and changed women’s lives forever. We were happy to see that you were able to bring about this evolution with a quiet yet fierce determination. We were inspired and elighted by your passion and admired your independent spirit.

Thank you so much for what you have done for women, for democracy, and for our country.

May you have a good and sweet New Year, and may you be inscribed in the book of Life.