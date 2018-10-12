Santa Barbara Police Department Rocks Lip Sync Challenge

Joining police departments across the nation, the Santa Barbara Police Department showed off their sass and personality in a very elaborate, highly produced, and extremely funny lip sync music video published on Friday. The video features Santa Barbara Police Chief Lori Luhnow and other officials dancing and lip syncing to songs “Walking on Sunshine,” “Danza Kuduro,” and “High Hopes,” among other popular hits.

“This community has gone through so much,” said Luhnow in the video. “We can show how we have moved on from the danger zone, and how the department and community [now] has such high hopes for the future,” ultimately adding, “Lets rock this thing and do it right.”