County Supervisors Reaffirm Drought Emergency

Lake Cachuma 32 Percent Full

By

The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt a resolution re-ratifying the county’s proclamation of a local emergency due to the ongoing drought, an action that’s become almost standard every 30 days since 2014. As of September 17 this year, the capacity of Lake Cachuma is at 32 percent. This is below the capacity in January 2014, when supervisors first proclaimed a drought emergency. If the county does not receive adequate rainfall this winter, a pumping barge may be needed next summer to assist water flow into Tecolote Tunnel and the South Coast distribution system.

