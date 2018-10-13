WEATHER »

Hotel Bed Tax Rises

By

The City of Santa Barbara received $2.33 million in transient occupancy tax (TOT) for the month of August, which is a 9.2 percent increase relative to August of last year. The 12 percent tax is imposed on visitors occupying a room in a hotel, motel, inn, or similar establishment. Jennifer Tomaszewski, city finance and treasury manager, attributed the growth to “an increase in average room rates and the opening of a new hotel within the year.” The city’s adopted TOT budget of $19,605,700 will partly be devoted to Creeks Restoration and Water Quality Improvement.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Hotel Bed Tax Rises

Increase attributed to more rooms at an inn.

County Supervisors Reaffirm Drought Emergency

Lake Cachuma is 32 percent full.

Montecito Water War Erupts

An orchestrated campaign is seeking board seats with water and sewer districts.

Alleged Butterfly Lane Driver Apprehended

The September 4 incident injured a pedestrian near the Biltmore Hotel.

Lompoc Releases Triage Center Stats

Of the more than 100 evicted from the Santa Ynez Riverbed, 69 sought services.