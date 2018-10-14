WEATHER »

Agriculture Hoops Ordinance Returned to Planning Commission

Will They Need a Building Permit?

By (Contact)

After an hour-long discussion, the Board of Supervisors sent the Hoop Structure Ordinance amendment back to the Planning Commission because Chip Wullbrandt, an attorney representing Driscoll’s berry growers, pointed out that the temporary structures may be considered an agriculture improvement not subject to building permits. In July 2017, the supes had decided to pursue an ordinance that exempted hoops under 20 feet in height, in search of a solution because they were needed for some crops to survive economically. Among others, cannabis operators had been patiently waiting for the ordinance to be approved so they could get permits for their grows.

