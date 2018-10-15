Field Notes from New York Fashion Week

The world of fashion has often been described as a study in function following frivolity, where seasons are defined by a strict calendar of designer rollouts rather than the prevailing climate. That’s why three Santa Barbara retailers and one Indy journalist found themselves in Manhattan on a blustery week in September celebrating the arrival of spring.

Despite frigid temperatures, New York Fashion Week (NYFW) descended on the city in full-bloom glory, with roughly 125,000 in attendance for the presentation of the Spring/Summer ’19 collections. Traditionally a two-part event, the first week is dedicated to dazzling runway presentations for journalists and photographers, followed by the mad rush known as Market Week, where buyers and retailers tear through the city placing orders for their respective boutiques and websites.

“I can still vividly remember attending my first runway show back when I was a student at Parsons,” marveled Rebecca McKinney, owner of Whistle Club in Montecito. “But now it’s all about appointments and orders.” McKinney spent three days in the city squeezing in upward of 20 collection appointments, which translated into a meticulously edited, tonal collection filled with an easy sophistication her clients have come to know her for. “Living in New York for so many years, I make it a point to pop in a structured piece here or there,” she said, showing me pictures of a few items she was about to pick up from New York designer darling Rachel Comey, as well as a strikingly understated collection from emerging designer Merlette. “There’s a careful balance between style and comfort with the Santa Barbara woman.”

Jenna Pound, buyer for Wendy Foster State Street, agreed. “We have time-tested Santa Barbara staples that we’ll always carry,” she said. For her State Street boutique, that translates to flowy Ulla Johnson dresses and pillowy 360Cashmere sweaters. “New York is where we go to source new and emerging designers,” she added, describing a new collection called LoveShackFancy, filled with ruffles and romantic prints, that will debut in March.

For the mother-daughter team at Allora by Laura on Coast Village Road, Fashion Week presents an opportunity to see some of their best-selling designers come to life in New York City. “When I saw a woman casually walking down the street in a Zero + Maria Cornejo jumpsuit, I thought to myself: That’s my customer, and she exists, and she’s bicoastal, too,” exclaimed owner Laura Dinning. She and her daughter T.J. Dinning BreidensteinTK hit the streets of Manhattan to do double duty, splitting their time between runway shows and buying appointments. “We definitely come here to be inspired, and then in turn, we want to inspire the Santa Barbara woman to take pride in dressing up,” said T.J. When asked on what occasion it would be appropriate to wear an elegant trouser or a printed silk blouse, their go-to answer is simple: “To the grocery store!”

And with that, I set off on my fashion journey, armed with a pair of sturdy Rachel Comey boots and a thick cashmere sweater to take in a weekend of, er, spring in New York City.

Ninette Paloma