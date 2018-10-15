Montecito Water District to Replace Meters

Early next year, Montecito Water District will begin installing new water meters for its more than 4,600 customers. The $3 million project swaps out old meters ​— ​which have a lifespan of roughly 15 years ​— ​with so-called smart meters, which allow customers to monitor real-time use. The new devices are also designed to alert for leaks and high flow rates. The project is expected to take about six months to complete.