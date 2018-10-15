WEATHER »

San Marcos High to Host Candidate Forum

October 18 Event Organized by the Associated Student Body 

By (Contact)

The Associated Student Body at San Marcos High School is hosting a public forum for the eight candidates campaigning for the two open seats on Santa Barbara Unified School District’s Board of Education. Candidates will be asked student- and staff-generated questions, according to Aaron Solis, the school’s activities director. Spanish interpretation will be available. The event will run 7-8:30 p.m. on October 18 in the school auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Montecito Water District to Replace Meters

The $3-million project gives smart meters to 4,600 customers.

San Marcos High to Host Candidate Forum

The October 18 event is organized by the Associated Student Body.

Agriculture Hoops Ordinance Returned to Planning Commission

Will these temporary structures need a building permit?

Hotel Bed Tax Rises

Increase attributed to more rooms at an inn.

County Supervisors Reaffirm Drought Emergency

Lake Cachuma is 32 percent full.