San Marcos High to Host Candidate Forum

The Associated Student Body at San Marcos High School is hosting a public forum for the eight candidates campaigning for the two open seats on Santa Barbara Unified School District’s Board of Education. Candidates will be asked student- and staff-generated questions, according to Aaron Solis, the school’s activities director. Spanish interpretation will be available. The event will run 7-8:30 p.m. on October 18 in the school auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.