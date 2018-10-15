Vote Croninger

I support Marsha Croninger, a candidate for Santa Barbara City College Trustee for Area Five. Croninger is an extremely knowledgeable and hard-working trustee; she takes her responsibilities seriously, often working over 40 hours per week for the college.

Trustee Croninger advocates for fiscal accountability, and planning and transparency in board practices. She is dedicated to programs that ensure accessibility and success for students, such as the SBCC Promise and Dual Enrollment.

In my capacity as a Santa Barbara City College parent educator with the parent-child workshops, I’ve appreciated Croninger’s staunch support for parent education as a critical and cost-effective investment in our community and the future generation.

Please vote for Marsha Croninger for SBCC Trustee, Area Five; we need her continued dedication and expertise.

Ellen Stoddard is a former director of the Lou Grant Parent-Child Workshop and an SBCC associate professor, emeritus.