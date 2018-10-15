WEATHER »

Will the Guilty Step Forward

By

I read “The Humble Plastic Straw” at the Indy website. While the content was interesting, to me, it was far from complete and missed the mark entirely. The writer’s statistics and declaration of environmental and animal harm may all be quite correct. What I do note is the writer’s omission of how the harmful material (plastics) is getting into the ocean and who are the culprits?

I live in a beach community — a typical California coastal city — and see minimal amounts of trash of all types on the beach, though any of it might wash into the ocean.

Beach trash doesn’t seem to be the cause, so what is? How is all this plastic trash entering the ocean?

Banning plastic bags or straws and so on does not seem to me to be a solution to the problem. It lies with discovering and stopping the “how and who.” Who are the polluters? This is not a California or U.S. problem. Rather, it is a worldwide problem. I wonder to what extent the U.S. contributes to this situation compared to other countries?

I’m all for protecting our ecosystem, but I do believe it is shortsighted to think banning straws will save the fish.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Montecito Water District to Replace Meters

The $3-million project gives smart meters to 4,600 customers.

San Marcos High to Host Candidate Forum

The October 18 event is organized by the Associated Student Body.

Agriculture Hoops Ordinance Returned to Planning Commission

Will these temporary structures need a building permit?

Hotel Bed Tax Rises

Increase attributed to more rooms at an inn.

County Supervisors Reaffirm Drought Emergency

Lake Cachuma is 32 percent full.