An Alternative View of the Props

Prop 1: NO. Housing and Veteran’s Housing Bond Taxpayers will be on the hook for $7 billion. Too many state bonds already.

Prop 2: NO. Tax Reallocation to Homeless Housing Funds for mental illness not being used. Too many state bonds already.

Prop 3: NO. Water Bond Too many state bonds already — $83 billion.

Prop 4: NO. Children’s Hospital Bond Too many state bonds already.

Prop 5: NO. Senior Property Tax Transfer This proposition is opposed by the California Association of Counties because it reduces by millions of dollars the property taxes that will be available for schools and safety in the counties. It also undermines propositions 13, 60, 90 and 110 already covering this proposed proposition. In addition, the formula used to calculate this proposition’s property taxes is arbitrary and unprofessional as developed by the California Board of Realtors. This proposition is a fundraiser for the Board of Realtors, which has invested $9 million to get it on the ballot.

Prop 6: YES. Gas Tax Repeal Repeals SB 1. Requires the Legislature to submit any measure enacting specified taxes or fees on gas or diesel fuel, or on the privilege to operate a vehicle on public highways, to the electorate for approval. The fact of the matter is, the state has enough money in the General Fund to repair our roads and ease traffic through infrastructure, but the Democrats have siphoned off money for roads for three decades. SB 1 should have never been passed without voter approval first!

Prop 7: YES. Conforms California Daylight Savings Time to Federal law. Establishes the time zone designated by federal law as “Pacific Standard Time” as the standard time within California. Provides that California daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. on the second Sunday of March and ends at 2 a.m. on the first Sunday of November, consistent with current federal law. Permits the Legislature by two-thirds vote to make future changes to California’s daylight saving time period, including for its year-round application, if changes are consistent with federal law. Already approved by the California Legislature.

Prop 8: NO. Dialysis Clinic Revenue This is a thinly veiled power grab by the SEIU and UHW to unionize dialysis clinics. Prop 8 would mandate that if dialysis clinics make more than 115 percent of their costs, they must “pay back” their patients’ payers. Consumers won’t see any of the revenue, and this may make it more difficult for patients to receive care if clinics are forced to shut down. It is despicable. The ballot box is not the place to unionize.

Prop 9–NO. State Split This proposition was taken off the ballot by the California Supreme Court.

Prop 10: NO. Local Rent Control Repeals state law that currently restricts the scope of rent-control policies that cities and other local jurisdictions may impose. Allows policies that would limit the rental rates that residential-property owners may charge for new tenants, new construction, and single-family homes. Local, unelected “rent control boards” would wreak havoc on our local economies and would do nothing but make our housing crisis worse.

Prop 11: Yes. Ambulance Employee Paid Breaks Ambulance employees are “on call” during their eight-hour shifts. Employers determine the contract terms, not the state. A “yes” on this proposition makes the employer’s rights clear.

Prop 12: NO. Space Requirements for Consumable Farm Animals Establishes new minimum space requirements for confining veal calves, breeding pigs, and egg-laying hens. Requires egg-laying hens be raised in cage-free environment. This may create shortages, frivolous lawsuits, and is unnecessarily burdensome on our farmers and ranchers who have already complied with the 2008 law.

Summary: YES on Props 6, 7, and 11. NO on all others.

For more information on all of these propositions go to the California Secretary of State website.