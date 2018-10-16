A Call for Courthouse Docents

The County Courthouse’s Docent Council is now recruiting new members to its stalwart team of public tour guides, Information Booth staff, and Clock Room hosts. Training sessions begin in early January 2019 and go through February. Those interested should contact Mary Ann Froley at (805) 448-1671 for an application and then attend a welcome coffee gathering on November 15 at 10:30 a.m.

Kay Stevens, the Docent Council’s publicity chair, said the opportunity is perfect for those curious about our region’s history and architecture, as the courthouse — a National Historic Landmark — is rich with stories about Santa Barbara’s past. She said each guide inevitably finds a part of the hour-long tour they’re partial to; hers is Queen Elizbeth II’s 1983 visit. “There’s just so much to learn,” she said, “and it’s so fun to share our history with people from all over the world.”