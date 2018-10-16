WEATHER »
Santa Barbara County Courthouse Mural Room

Courtesy Photo

Santa Barbara County Courthouse Mural Room

A Call for Courthouse Docents

Trainings Begin Early January

By (Contact)

The County Courthouse’s Docent Council is now recruiting new members to its stalwart team of public tour guides, Information Booth staff, and Clock Room hosts. Training sessions begin in early January 2019 and go through February. Those interested should contact Mary Ann Froley at (805) 448-1671 for an application and then attend a welcome coffee gathering on November 15 at 10:30 a.m.

Kay Stevens, the Docent Council’s publicity chair, said the opportunity is perfect for those curious about our region’s history and architecture, as the courthouse — a National Historic Landmark — is rich with stories about Santa Barbara’s past. She said each guide inevitably finds a part of the hour-long tour they’re partial to; hers is Queen Elizbeth II’s 1983 visit. “There’s just so much to learn,” she said, “and it’s so fun to share our history with people from all over the world.”

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Elliot Laps the Field in SBCC Fundraising

She’s raised more than every other candidate combined.

Foro Público Proporciona Estado de Inmigración

Este evento gratuito será traducido en español.

Public Forum to Provide Immigration Status Update

The Santa Barbara event is free, open to the public, and will provide Spanish translation.

Family Favorite Palazzio Italian Restaurant Won’t Reopen

Water damage and downtime killed the State Street eatery.

Criminal Investigation Delays Dream Home Raffle

Museum of Contemporary Art won’t comment on the vendor they say caused the trouble.