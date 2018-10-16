Chumash Skies

WEATHER »

Is anyone else tired of having their peaceful weekends disturbed by the Chumash Casino’s noisy airplane pulling a flying billboard over their neighborhood? Although billboards are banned throughout Santa Barbara County, apparently the Chumash Casino does not regard the spirit of the law and continues to fly its fabric billboard advertisement over our beautiful sky. I have written and asked them to stop, be more respectful of the intent of the law, and be more neighborly. I hope you will, too.

