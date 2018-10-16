Public Forum to Provide Immigration Status Update

General information about the status of immigration in Santa Barbara County will be provided during a community forum on Wednesday, October 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Central Library’s Faulkner Gallery. The forum will address how federal, state, and local actions affect new and current migrants, with a focus on the activities of existing and emerging community groups, volunteers, public officials, and law enforcement personnel.

Among the speakers will be:

Anahí Mendoza, executive director of the Santa Barbara County Immigrant Legal Defense Center (ILDC). Her nonprofit focuses on helping people who have been arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and are being held in federal detention centers.

Jacqueline Inda, founder of the Santa Barbara Response Network, a newly formed organization that coordinates and highlights local resources that can support immigrants, such as bond hearings, visa processes, and legal preparation for family separations.

Erica Reyes, district representative for Congressmember Salud Carbajal and his chief spokesperson regarding immigration matters. She will discuss federal actions and how they affect local immigrants.

Sheriff Bill Brown, who will discuss current Santa Barbara laws and enforcement.

Hosted by the League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara, the community forum is free and open to the public. Handicapped accessibility and Spanish translation will be provided.