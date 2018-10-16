S.B. Reads Essay Contest

Every fall for more than a decade, the Santa Barbara Public Library has selected an important, timely book for its community program called Santa Barbara Reads. This year’s tome is Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. For the second time, the Independent has teamed up with Santa Barbara Reads to sponsor an essay contest relating to the chosen book. Follow the instructions below and get to writing!

There are two categories: Ages 14-18 and Over 18. The essay topics are the same for both categories:

Fiction: Write a story inspired by a theme in Frankenstein — e.g., a modern-day Prometheus story.

Non-Fiction: Write about the ethical issues surrounding modern science and technology in reference — i.e., what’s our modern-day Prometheus?

The length should be no more than 500 words; essays are due Monday, October 29, at noon. Email submissions and questions to librarypr@santabarbaraca.gov. Please include your name and age when submitting your essay.

Winning essays from both categories will be published in the Santa Barbara Independent.