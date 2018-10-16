WEATHER »

Courtesy Photo

S.B. Reads Essay Contest

‘Indy’ Teams Up with Library for Writing Event

By (Contact)

Every fall for more than a decade, the Santa Barbara Public Library has selected an important, timely book for its community program called Santa Barbara Reads. This year’s tome is Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. For the second time, the Independent has teamed up with Santa Barbara Reads to sponsor an essay contest relating to the chosen book. Follow the instructions below and get to writing!

There are two categories: Ages 14-18 and Over 18. The essay topics are the same for both categories:

Fiction: Write a story inspired by a theme in Frankenstein — e.g., a modern-day Prometheus story.

Non-Fiction: Write about the ethical issues surrounding modern science and technology in reference — i.e., what’s our modern-day Prometheus?

The length should be no more than 500 words; essays are due Monday, October 29, at noon. Email submissions and questions to librarypr@santabarbaraca.gov. Please include your name and age when submitting your essay.

Winning essays from both categories will be published in the Santa Barbara Independent.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Elliot Laps the Field in SBCC Fundraising

She’s raised more than every other candidate combined.

Foro Público Proporciona Estado de Inmigración

Este evento gratuito será traducido en español.

Public Forum to Provide Immigration Status Update

The Santa Barbara event is free, open to the public, and will provide Spanish translation.

Family Favorite Palazzio Italian Restaurant Won’t Reopen

Water damage and downtime killed the State Street eatery.

Criminal Investigation Delays Dream Home Raffle

Museum of Contemporary Art won’t comment on the vendor they say caused the trouble.