Arts and Honors Scholarship Deadlines Approach

Excellent high school seniors — both academically and artistically — are encouraged to apply for scholarships through the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara before the fast-approaching deadline of November 15. The Foundation, which has awarded more than $108 million in its time, is also taking applications for its countywide general scholarships, which are based on financial need; that deadline is January 15.

Scholarships are given in the South County only for all traditional arts disciplines — painting, drawing, sketching, photography, design, furniture, and sculpture — but not the more recent manifestations of film, video, all-computer-generated digital art, and performance art. In the design category last year, one young man presented an entire suit of chainmail that he’d made out of bent wire. “It was amazing,” said Tim Dougherty, the director of marketing for the Scholarship Foundation. “He received a scholarship, obviously, and went on to a top college.”

The honors awards are also South County-only and are based on above-average grades, SAT/ACT scores, and letters of recommendation. Like all applicants, students must have attended school in the county for four of the past six years, be graduating or receiving a GED by June, and be planning to attend a Title IV-approved school, among other criteria.

The Foundation has bilingual program advisors on staff to help students and families with the application and eligibility process, said Dougherty, and workshops are being held at schools. More information is available at sbscholarship.org.