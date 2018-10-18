Best of Santa Barbara® 2018: Little Creatures Thursday, October 18, 2018

Toy Store · Children’s Clothing Store Chicken Little 1236 State St.; 962-7771; chickenlittlekids.com It’s pretty cool when a business can boast serving several generations from the same family. Chicken Little can do just that. Opened in 1979 — it was called Chicken Lips then — the store got its current name when owners Jennifer and Gregory Bouma moved to their current location in 1981. Since then, they have delighted locals and tourists alike with their enticing window displays full of stuffed animals, darling baby togs, intriguing games, and a plethora of practical items. Chicken Little won (again) in two categories this year, which isn’t surprising considering their array of unique and educational toys and all the onesies, socks, and shoes on hand. Runner-Up (Toy Store): Peanuts Maternity & Kids Runner-Up (Children’s Clothing Store): Happy Little Hippo Daycare Facility Rainbow School 5689 Hollister Ave., Goleta; 964-4511; rainbowschoolsb.com It’s one of the most important decisions parents make — where to send their wee ones to play and learn when dads and moms have other obligations. For Indy readers, Rainbow School was chosen as the best — a title they also won in 2010. “Thank you for voting Rainbow School the best daycare facility,” said staff member Julie. “What a great way to celebrate our 40th anniversary this year! We so appreciate all of you — the children, the families, and the whole community — for your support all these years. Thank you!” Runner-Up: Bright Start By Paul Wellman Kids’ Summer Camp [See Out & About: Family Fun Spot] Tutor Santa Barbara Tutoring 973-7463 Learning can be thrilling, but it can also be daunting. Thank heavens for tutors. There’s nothing like having an expert help you over the bumps of a subject that doesn’t come naturally (hello, math). “As a small business, the greatest form of flattery we can receive is a recommendation,” said Steven Efada, managing director of Santa Barbara Tutoring, regarding readers voting them the best tutoring service. The most rewarding part of the job? “Hearing success stories. Whether it be awesome test scores or a passed English class, we love to hear that our clients are able to reach each of their individual goals. It’s a great feeling to know that we’ve helped.” Runner-Up: California Learning Center Pediatrician Dr. Patricia Erbe 15 E. Arrellaga St., Ste. 1; (805) 965-1095 Some doctors have it; others don’t. Dr. Patricia Erbe, one of Santa Barbara’s most prominent pediatricians, has it in spades. Erbe is endowed with a rare ability to get down to her young patients’ level, where she can really connect. She’s learned how to hear what many of them haven’t learned how to even say. It’s not a trick; it’s a state of being. In this regard, Erbe simply is. Pediatricians famously don’t have just one patient — they answer to entire families. In high-stress encounters, Erbe is calm, clear, and direct. She knows what needs to be done, whom to call, and what buttons to push to make things happen. In more mundane moments, Erbe is uncommonly focused while exuding a casual ease. Her recall of young patients’ names — and predilections — well after they’ve grown up is the stuff of legend. More to the point, she’s been doing this consistently in Santa Barbara for more than 30 years. Runner-Up: Dr. Saida Hamdani By Paul Wellman

Pet Hospital/Clinic

La Cumbre Animal Hospital

110 S. La Cumbre Rd.; 967-0121; lcah.com

La Cumbre Animal Hospital is a one-stop shop for all of your pets’ needs, whether they be furry, feathered, or cold-blooded. Originally opened in 1959, the facility is currently owned by Dr. Beverly Holmes, a specialist in internal medicine, surgery, and critical care, and Dr. Eve Kuesis, a UC Davis veterinary school graduate, who combine their vast knowledge to make sure Santa Barbara’s little creatures get the care they need. Clearly they are doing things right, as they’ve been voted the best several times now.

Runner-Up: San Roque Pet Hospital

Pet Boarding

Dioji K-9 Resort & Athletic Club

Two locations; dioji.com

When you want to do some laps in a pool or need your nails done, a shampoo and blow dry, and playtime with your friends, there’s no better place to go than Dioji K-9 Resort & Athletic Club. If you have four legs and fur, that is. For a decade, Indy readers have chosen the doggy spa as the best place for their pets to unwind and be pampered. Happy pooches are what Dioji is all about, according to owner Jeannie Wendel. “We are thrilled to be an integral part of the community by providing daycare, boarding, and bathing services for these fun-loving pups and are honored to be voted Best Of Pet Boarding for the 10th year in a row,” said Wendel. “Thank you, Santa Barbara, for your continued support!”

Runner-Up: Camp Canine

Pet Store

Lemos Feed & Pet Supply

Multiple locations; lemospet.com

“Being the best means going the extra mile for our customers,” agreed the managers of the Goleta, Santa Barbara, and Carpinteria Lemos branches. Clearly, they are doing just that, as Indy readers vote Lemos the best pet store year after year. In addition to customer service, the shops are treasure troves packed with essentials and treats for feathered, furry, and scaly family members. The staff is a resourceful bunch, too, as proved the S.B. store employees who used “sacks of hen scratch as emergency flood control along Gutierrez.” With myriad choices of pet markets to choose from, Lemos folks have this to say: “Thank you for shopping local and for helping us support local shelters and humane societies.”

Runner-Up: Pet House

By Paul Wellman