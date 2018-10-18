Emily Cosentino, Marketing and Promotions Manager

Name: Emily Cosentino

Title: Marketing and Promotions Manager

What’s so fun about Best Fest? Why buy a ticket? Every vendor and sponsor who comes has been crowned the very best by Indy readers, and there are very few events in Santa Barbara where you can drink a beer with your dentist, your dog trainer, and your barber all in one night. It brings all those different parts of our community under one roof, and that’s what makes it magical.

There’s been some incredible food and drink at past parties. What were some of your favorites? The Good Lion and their dangerously delicious cocktails. We are lucky to have them back again this year. Their line gets long, but it’s 100 percent worth the wait.

Besides all the good nosh and booze, what can attendees expect this year? Dancing to beats all night long, snapping photos in our photo booth, and having the BEST time.