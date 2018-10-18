WEATHER »

Newly Restored Wetlands Opens Public Trails

North Campus Open Space near UCSB Seeing Wildlife Returning

By (Contact)

This week marked the opening of public trails at UCSB’s North Campus Open Space after more than five years of restoration planning to protect the land and wildlife. Although the restoration construction began 18 months ago and the project is only nearing completion, several changes in the ecosystem have already been observed. Wildlife species are returning to the several locations, and migratory birds are hunting at the site regularly.

The 63 acres were previously the Ocean Meadows Golf Club, owned by Los Angeles-based attorney Mark Green, who received a $7 million offer for the property from the Trust for Public Land in 2008. The land trust then gifted the parcel to the Regents of the University of California. Since then, UCSB’s Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological has been working to restore the wetlands and upland Devereux Slough habitats to what it was more than 50 years ago.

When concrete and other materials were added to the ground, floods increased and the ecologies not suited for water heavy environments disappeared. Originally, the area was home to myriad California-specific wildlife, but after the golfers began playing through, the numbers dwindled. Some, like the tidewater goby, were since added to the growing list of endangered species. The project designed a hydrological system to distribute water to appropriate areas even as sea level rises, which supports different ecologies like that of the goby.

The open space project was initially estimated to cost $10 million, but UCSB was able to win $16 million in grant money from public agencies. Now, the North Campus team is focused on raising philanthropic gifts for maintenance, monitoring, and educational programming for students from kindergarten through college. North Campus will provide a natural ecosystem for wildlife, recreational space, and a safer passage between open spaces to the entire community.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Newly Restored Wetlands Opens Public Trails

North Campus Open Space near UCSB is seeing wildlife returning already.

Mental Health Experts Consider More Psychiatric Beds

Hospital leaders are in talks with county Behavioral Wellness and Sheriff's Office.

Report on Disasters Praised, Criticized

A representative with Montecito's volunteer responders found the report lacking.

Bellosguardo Fundraiser Draws Big Donors and Heavy Criticism

The nonprofit foundation, set up to fulfill Huguette Clark's legacy, also faces a legal challenge.

Arts and Honors Scholarship Deadlines Approach

High school seniors can now apply to S.B. Scholarship Foundation for financial awards.