Indigenous Peoples’ Day Established in Santa Barbara County

Supervisors voted unanimously on 10/16 to recognize the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Chumash community leaders were present to receive the resolution. Barbara Savage, founder of the Tribal Trust Foundation, thanked the board for the “opportunity to unite and heal and move forward in celebration.”
