Santa Barbara County to Consider App-Driven Rental Two-Wheelers

Santa Barbara County will look at app-driven rental scooters and bicycles next month, the Board of Supervisors decided on Tuesday. Ordinances regulating bicycles, motor vehicles, and roads are being revised to include the expected encroachment of either the road right-of-way or sidewalks by “on-demand personal mobility operations.” Permit requirements and fees to fund the program will get their full airing on 11/6.
