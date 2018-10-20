Moorpark Rolls over Bishop Diego 33-14

Adrian Soracco rises from the turf after Moorpark intercepted a pass in the end zone.

Moorpark quarterback Steven McDaniel tossed four touchdown passes in his first career start as Bishop Diego dropped its fourth consecutive game 33-14 on Friday night at Warkentin Stadium. Bishop Diego struggled to limit the visiting Musketeers’ passing attack led by four star USC commit Drake London, who finished with seven catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns. “When you have a guy like (London), who is an amazing teammate and leader, that understands what’s going on for a player in that position it makes that quarterbacks job a little easier,” said Moorpark coach Ryan Huisenga. “He had an amazing night and did a really good job.” London made his presence felt on the first drive of the game as he took a short pass from McDaniel, broke a tackle and raced down the sideline for a 68-yard touchdown with just under 11 minutes remaining in the first quarter. The McDaniel to London connection struck again in the second quarter when London hauled in a quick slant for an 18–yard touchdown with 10:18 remaining in the second quarter, increasing the Moorpark lead to 17-0. By Victor Bryant

The Cardinals got on the board on their ensuing possession when Harrison Crowley capped off a seven play, 72-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown plunge. The big play on the drive was a 30-yard pass from Jake Engel to Isaiah Morones down the sideline.

Moorpark capitalized on excellent field position and tacked on another score just before halftime with a 16-yard pass from McDaniel to Noah Cronquist, giving Moorpark a 23-7 lead going into halftime.

The air raid continued in the second half as McDaniel connected with Cronquist on a 35-yard touchdown pass with 6:19 remaining in the third quarter, lifting Moorpark a 30-7 lead.

However, Bishop Diego answered with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Engel to Morones, cutting the Cardinals deficit to 30-14 with 2:54 remaining in the third quarter.

Moorpark kicker Christian Mancuso tacked on a 36-yard field goal with 6:28 remaining in the fourth quarter to make it a three-possession game.

“It was really kind of a repeat of the way our season has gone n terms of the ebb and flow of games,” said Bishop Diego coach Tom Crawford. “At times we were very competitive and we look like we’ve got things going and then we struggled to sustain that.”

Bishop Diego (3-6 overall, 0-3 Camino League) will likely need a victory over Thousand Oaks next week in their regular season finale to have a shot at the playoffs.

Dos Pueblos 35 Santa Ynez 28

A go-ahead touchdown by Dos Pueblos quarterback David Leon late in the fourth quarter gave the Chargers sole possession of second place in the Channel League.

Lompoc 47 San Marcos 7

The Braves clinched at least a share of the Channel League title with the victory. San Marcos avoided the shutout with a 62 yard touchdown pass from Ben Partee to Tommy Schaeffer.

Carpinteria 33 Santa Clara 14

The Warriors snapped a three-game Citrus Coast League losing streak without the services of starting quarterback Vance Keiser.