Body Discovered on Isla Vista Beach

The body of a college-aged male was discovered by a passerby Saturday morning, October 19, on Isla Vista Beach. The name of the descendant is being withheld until a positive identification is made and the next of kin is notified, authorities said. The circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation. At this stage, there are no obvious signs of foul play and there are indications that the death occurred recently, said Sheriff’s spokesperson Kelly Hoover. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Isla Vista Foot Patrol at 805-681-4179 or the non-emergency dispatch line at 805-683-2724.

