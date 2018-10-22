WEATHER »
City engine crew 5 was among the first to respond to a fire on San Andres Street on Sunday evening.

City of Santa Barbara

City engine crew 5 was among the first to respond to a fire on San Andres Street on Sunday evening.

Home on San Andres Catches Fire

By

No one was injured and flames were extinguished in 11 minutes, but six residents of a house on the 1700 block of San Andres Street have been displaced by fire. All had escaped the thick smoke and flames when city firefighters dragged their hoses into the home on Sunday evening, though the house had no working smoke detectors. The damage estimate was $100,000, and the cause is under investigation.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Home on San Andres Catches Fire

Sunday night blaze extinguished quickly.

Santa Barbara to Protest Narrower Gender Definition

The rally takes place Tuesday afternoon at State and Anapamu's "speaker's corner."

Body Discovered on Isla Vista Beach

No obvious signs of foul play, authorities said.

Das Won’t Run for State Senate if Monique Does

"I’ve encouraged Monique to do it,” he said.

The $120,000 Campaign for Montecito’s Water Future

Wealthy donors bankroll a five-member slate for the community's water and sanitary boards.