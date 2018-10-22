Home on San Andres Catches Fire

No one was injured and flames were extinguished in 11 minutes, but six residents of a house on the 1700 block of San Andres Street have been displaced by fire. All had escaped the thick smoke and flames when city firefighters dragged their hoses into the home on Sunday evening, though the house had no working smoke detectors. The damage estimate was $100,000, and the cause is under investigation.
Article ToolsPrint friendly
E-mail story
Tip Us Off
More like this story
To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.