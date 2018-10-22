Santa Barbara to Protest Narrower Gender Definition

In response to the federal administration’s narrowing of gender to “genitalia at birth” — rolling back the broader definition of “an individual’s choice” under the Obama administration — S.B. TAN and its community partners announced a rally for Tuesday, October 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the corner of State and Anapamu streets in Santa Barbara. In putting the rally together, coordinator Ezra Michel for Santa Barbara Transgender Advocacy Network said, “We cannot be defined by this government’s denial of our existence. This is a crucial time to be on the side of the truth.” “The Trump administration is the resistance,” said Philippa Bisou della Vina, president of SBTAN. “Trans people going about the business of living their lives in inclusive and diverse towns like Santa Barbara are the status quo. We are not going anywhere.”