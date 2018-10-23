WEATHER »
<em>Bodie on the Road</em>

Courtesy Photo

Bodie on the Road

‘Bodie on the Road’ is a Delightful Travel Guide

Journalist Belinda Jones and Her Dog Tour the West Coast

By

Belinda Jones doesn’t shy away from adventure. And neither does her newly adopted canine, Bodie. Jones is a British magazine journalist and had previously always owned cats. After a disappointing breakup, she impulsively rescued Bodie, a mixed honey-colored pup from the Los Angeles shelter. The fresh heartbreak also inspired road-trip fever; Jones and her new canine companion traveled from Southern California to Oregon.

Together, they voyage through the beauteous Santa Barbara Douglas Family Preserve and dine in the best locations of Carmel. Bodie receives five-star treatment, including bubble baths and special dog massages along the way. Though memories of her ex seep in, Jones pushes through her reveries. In their excursions, she meets other dog lovers and absorbs the captivating views of Big Sur. She participates in Doggie Dashes and arranges playdates for Bodie. Judging from his smiling photos, Bodie loves it all too much.

For those who enjoy dogs, traveling, mountains, and beaches, this is a recommended travel guide. Jones’s book contains lists of many canine destinations, and the author has amassed a lot of experience and research. At the end of the book, Jones lists Bodie’s travel essentials and “Tips for Dining Out with Your Dog.”

Relationships come in many forms and Jones and Bodie have become the closest of companions. Together they have visited 30 states. In addition to this book, Jones has written 11 other escapist novels, and she blogs about her and Bodie’s travels.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Mass Eviction Ordinance Unveiled at Santa Barbara City Hall

Ongoing fine-tuning is needed as basic facts of rental market are under dispute.

School Board Takes Public Comment on Ethnic Studies as Graduation Requirement

A meeting this evening will discuss adding ethnic studies as a high school requirement; initial vote scheduled ...

Time Remains to Register to Vote

'Conditional voter registration' allows late registration, including for some Californians with criminal convictions.

Bicycle Challenge Rides Through Santa Barbara

Project Hero helps vets and first responders with PTSD.

Home on San Andres Catches Fire

Sunday night blaze extinguished quickly.