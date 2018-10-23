‘Bodie on the Road’ is a Delightful Travel Guide

Belinda Jones doesn’t shy away from adventure. And neither does her newly adopted canine, Bodie. Jones is a British magazine journalist and had previously always owned cats. After a disappointing breakup, she impulsively rescued Bodie, a mixed honey-colored pup from the Los Angeles shelter. The fresh heartbreak also inspired road-trip fever; Jones and her new canine companion traveled from Southern California to Oregon.

Together, they voyage through the beauteous Santa Barbara Douglas Family Preserve and dine in the best locations of Carmel. Bodie receives five-star treatment, including bubble baths and special dog massages along the way. Though memories of her ex seep in, Jones pushes through her reveries. In their excursions, she meets other dog lovers and absorbs the captivating views of Big Sur. She participates in Doggie Dashes and arranges playdates for Bodie. Judging from his smiling photos, Bodie loves it all too much.

For those who enjoy dogs, traveling, mountains, and beaches, this is a recommended travel guide. Jones’s book contains lists of many canine destinations, and the author has amassed a lot of experience and research. At the end of the book, Jones lists Bodie’s travel essentials and “Tips for Dining Out with Your Dog.”

Relationships come in many forms and Jones and Bodie have become the closest of companions. Together they have visited 30 states. In addition to this book, Jones has written 11 other escapist novels, and she blogs about her and Bodie’s travels.