Brad, Gregg, and Al for Carpinteria Council

I attended the Carpinteria Chamber of Commerce forum for Carpinteria City Council candidates on Thursday night, and my take away was “stay the course.” Our three incumbent council members, Brad Stein, Gregg Carty, and Al Clark have served our city well. Their records in office speak for themselves. They have the knowledge and experience to deal with the challenges faced by our community.

During their time in office, Carpinteria has experienced an economic and cultural renaissance that has not gone unnoticed. We have become known as a special place to visit and live, described in the media as “Southern California’s last small beach town” because we don’t pave over our past; we preserve it.

Being noticed has its downsides. For one it attracts the attention of outside interests whose primary motive is to make money. Unchecked, they can incrementally destroy the character and charm of our community. Brad, Gregg, and Al have proven they can push back against those who are only looking to enrich themselves at our expense. While they are not against development, they believe it must be a good fit, not a force fit. They always have and will continue to place people ahead of profit.

So please vote for all three and rest assured that if you live in the City of Carpinteria, they will continue to represent you!