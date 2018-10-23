WEATHER »

Scholarship Foundation Accepting Applications

Grants for College Scholarships Available

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara (SFSB) is now accepting applications for the 2019-2020 academic year. Touted as the “nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships,” the SFSB has awarded upward of $108 million to more than 50,000 students since the organization was formed in 1962.

While significant amounts of funds are granted, competition is tough — last year more than 3,400 people signed up. “Not all applicants will receive aid,” reminded Tosha Lewis, director of programs and evaluation. “Last year we turned away 640 eligible applicants,” Lewis said, so be sure to fill out the forms ASAP. Scholarship Foundation due dates are as follows:

November 15: Applications due for South County Art Scholarship and South County Honors Scholarship.

January 15: Applications due for General Scholarship and Employer-Sponsored Scholarship.

May 15: Award announcements — check your email.

For application requirements and instructions, see sbscholarship.org.

