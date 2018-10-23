Time to Mess with Dubious Success

“Why mess with success?” leads the Independent’s endorsement of Marsha Croninger, running for re-election to the SBCC Board of Trustees. My answer? Things could be better, much better, at City College, and that is why the Democratic Party of Santa Barbara County endorsed Darcél Elliott.

In our interview, Croninger did not list housing as a top three concern. Yet the Indy’s endorsement credits her with quieting concerns from Mesa and Westside residents about student impacts. By contrast, Elliott has made a bold commitment to work on the housing issue. SBCC is mandated to accept all students, from anywhere in the state, and they will come, regardless of what locals may want. Rather than push them into our already impacted neighborhoods, Darcél will advocate for long-overdue campus housing. A serious discussion on housing is long overdue at City College, and Darcél will insist that the college address its impact on Santa Barbara’s housing problem.

Fresh, enthusiastic eyes would be welcome on the Santa Barbara Community College Board and that‘s why we think Darcél’s the best, most forward-thinking, enthusiastic candidate running. She’s also been endorsed by the entire S.B. Unified School Board, SBCC trustees Marty Blum and Jonathan Abboud, the S.B. Women’s Political Committee, Planned Parenthood Central Coast Action Fund, Congressmember Salud Carbajal, former congressmember Lois Capps; county supervisors Lavagnino, Hartmann, Williams, and Wolf; and many more.

The Independent prefers the status quo. We say, SBCC can do better, and Darcél Elliott will help make that happen.