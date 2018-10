Joseph Pearlman, Dos Pueblos cross-country

The junior finished second in the Division 3 race at the Mt. SAC Invitational, leading the Chargers to the team title by one point over South Pasadena.

Kelly Coulson and Maura Mannix, San Marcos tennis

In a showdown between the county’s top tennis teams, they knocked off Cate’s previously unbeaten doubles team, 6-2, to spark the Royals’ 11-7 win.