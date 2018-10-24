WEATHER »
Bob Weir Enchants Arlington Audience

Grateful Dead Guitarist Trots Out Old Favorites, Covers

The Arlington Theater buzzed with energy Saturday night as the legendary Grateful Dead guitar player and vocalist Bob Weir stepped on the stage. He was joined by Don Was on the upright bass and Jay Lane on drums to form the trio Bob Weir and Wolf Brothers. Australian musician Tal Wilkenfeld also took the stage for a couple of songs.

Weir opened the show with the Grateful Dead classic “Hell in a Bucket,” which instantly got fans out of their seats and dancing. The trio performed several songs from Grateful Dead’s library and Weir’s band RatDog, as well as tunes by Bob Dylan, Merle Haggard, and Donovan. The three-piece closed the first set of the night with the hits “Peggy O” and “Deal.”

After a short break, the band livened up the crowd with “Good Morning School Girl” followed by Donovan’s hit “Sunshine Superman.” The second set featured more classics, including “Dark Star,” “Throwing Stones,” and “Days Between.” Wilkenfeld joined in on bass for Bob Dylan’s “All Along the Watchtower.” The show ended with “Not Fade Away” but the crowd begged for more and was elated when Tal Wilkenfeld joined the trio for an encore of “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue” by Bob Dylan to close the night.

