Game of the Week: Cal Poly at UCSB Soccer

College Men’s Soccer: Cal Poly at UCSB – The Blue-Green Rivalry turned green on September 30, when Cal Poly blanked the visiting Gauchos 1-0 before a capacity crowd of 11,075 at Spanos Stadium. The Gauchos have a chance to respond in kind Saturday night on their home pitch, where they are 8-0 this season. They unleashed their best offensive showing in a month last Saturday, scoring three second-half goals in a 3-0 victory over Cal State Northridge. UCSB sits in third place in the Big West standings and needs a win to possibly move up to second and gain a first-round bye in the upcoming conference tournament. Although in last place, Cal Poly’s Mustangs are dangerous, as they showed by taking first-place UC Irvine into overtime before losing 3-2 last week. 5pm. Harder Stadium. $9-$14. Call 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com.