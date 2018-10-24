Private Water Next

WEATHER »

I’d like to get a report on how much water those candidates and their wealthy backers are right now sucking out of Montecito’s very limited groundwater basin. They care only for themselves.

Complaining that it cost a lot of money to water redwoods in a drought? How about not planting redwoods in an arid climate?

Rich folks watering their own golf courses, most with no experience or even attendance at Water Board or Sanitary District meetings, thinking because they’re rich they’re smart — we all know those people.

You know how this is going to end. They’ll take control, inflate the costs, and say the only way out is to privatize the water supply.

