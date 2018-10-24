The Spoils of Subterfuge

So far the wrecking ball in the White House broke up the Western Alliance, demonstrated in public that the American president is subservient to Vladimir Putin, and let his enablers in Congress loot the U.S. treasury in favor of billionaire friends and their cohorts.

With six more years of achievements to come, America must ask what Putin plans to do with the spoils of his campaign. Currently Russia and China are best buddies, but they had a common enemy. With the enemy neutralized, how will Putin feel about being the junior partner?

Russia has a population of 143 million and shrinking, and a GDP in the neighborhood of Italy or Canada. Russia does not have the commercial heft to take charge of world trade; China does.

Putin interferes in international politics on the cheap through electronics and stirs up minor military trouble, careful not to trigger WW III. China is not an alliance Russia can split up; China is a monolith.

After six more years of the Putin-Trump presidency, who knows what will be left, but China will be in charge.