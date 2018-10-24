WEATHER »

Westmont’s ‘Pride and Prejudice’ is a Hit

New Adaptation of Austen Novel Scores at Westmont

By (Contact)

The enduring appeal of Jane Austen has been done a remarkably good turn by Kate Hamill, the author of this charming contemporary adaptation of the author’s most famous novel, Pride and Prejudice. With a few deft touches and a great deal of respect for the strength of the original text, Hamill has created an evening-length theatrical version that captures the heart of the love story without sacrificing any of its astringent ironies. The excellent cast clearly thrives under the direction of Westmont theater department chair Mitchell Thomas, and the show is among the most satisfying productions yet from this powerhouse of a college drama program.

As Elizabeth Bennet, Cierra Denning is a marvel of multiplicity and coherence. She manages to straddle the ever-widening gulf in the material between romantic hope and enlightened proto-feminist despair. The other Bennet family members include Alex Gabriel as the glamorous older sister Jane, Olivia Stowell as the impudent Lydia, and William Blondell (yes, you read that right) as the long-suffering sister Mary.

I know you have all been waiting for news of the crucial role of Mr. Darcy, and the word is good — Sean McElrath discharges the arrogant heartthrob part with singular aplomb. The evening’s biggest laughs, as well as its most uncomfortable squirms, come courtesy of Justin Sharp, who provides an unforgettable Mr. Collins. The choreography by Victoria Finlayson adds to the overall effect of unsurpassable fun in the greatest love story ever told.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Mass Eviction Ordinance Unveiled at Santa Barbara City Hall

Ongoing fine-tuning is needed as basic facts of rental market are under dispute.

School Board Takes Public Comment on Ethnic Studies as Graduation Requirement

A meeting this evening will discuss adding ethnic studies as a high school requirement; initial vote scheduled ...

Time Remains to Register to Vote

'Conditional voter registration' allows late registration, including for some Californians with criminal convictions.

Bicycle Challenge Rides Through Santa Barbara

Project Hero helps vets and first responders with PTSD.

Home on San Andres Catches Fire

Sunday night blaze extinguished quickly.