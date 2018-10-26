MAW Hosts Delightful Music in the Gardens

On October 21, the Women’s Auxiliary of the Music Academy of the West (MAW) held Music in the Gardens - World Rhythms, a delightful fundraiser that featured Central and South Coast musicians and dancers performing international genres of music in MAW’s idyllic gardens. Rincon Events masterfully curated gourmet dishes to complement the music in each garden and fine Californian and European wines were served alongside.

Groups performing were the Island Rhythms Steel Drum Band, the UCSB Middle Eastern Ensemble, the Shepherd’s Pie Celtic Band, the French/Italian Folk Group, Kimera performing Latin American and Spanish music, and Gamelan Sinar Surya performing Indonesian music.

Behind the Marilyn Horne Main House, on the picturesque Founders Circle, guests enjoyed music and dance by the UCSB Middle Eastern Ensemble while indulging in grilled beef and lamb kebabs with garlic yoghurt sauce and Persian cucumber and tomato salad. Four other perfectly curated experiences awaited them in other parts of the campus. Though an impressive 400 guests attended, the expansiveness of the setting meant that none of the venues were crowded. Each alluring garden had a relaxed, unhurried, and comfortable feel.



The estimated $90,000 raised by the event, which included an extensive online auction, will support scholarships for MAW fellows and benefit MAW’s Community Access Program. This program provides a limited number of subsidized $10 tickets to the general public and free tickets to all those ages 7 to 17 to all MAW events.

Each May, the 200-member Women’s Auxiliary used to host May Madness, a gargantuan sale of donated items that included most every item imaginable. This year, the Women’s Auxiliary decided to try something different. According to Auxiliary President and Music in the Gardens Event Co-chair Evie Vesper, the recycling of unsold items became difficult and the auxiliary wanted to do a new, creative event involving music. In addition to putting on major fundraisers, Auxiliary members also usher at MAW events and volunteer at The Rack and Treasure House.

Each summer, MAW provides 140 classically trained musicians from around the world the opportunity for advanced study and performance under the guidance of internationally renowned faculty artists, guest conductors and soloists. Fellows receive full scholarships (tuition, room and board). MAW presents more than 200 public events annually, including performances by faculty, visiting artists, and fellows; master classes; orchestra and chamber music concerts; and a fully staged opera. All events take place during its Summer School and Festival at MAW and in venues throughout Santa Barbara.

For more information, go to musicacademy.org.

By Gail Arnold