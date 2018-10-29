WEATHER »

Conspiracy Theories Should Go

On Thursday, within 18 hours of the first news, two men in the waiting area of a local orthopedic clinic were discussing the multiple pipe bomb mailings sent to high profile Democrats across the country. These two loudly agreed across the waiting room that the bombs addressed to two former US presidents, among others, had been proved to be sent by liberals and that fact would never be reported by “the media,” which was in cahoots with the perpetrators.

My name was called by the nurse within a minute and I regret not engaging the two in their mid-30s to mid-40s before I followed her to the exam room.

Such sorry souls must be tormented by every sunrise. They live where officials elected by their neighbors include liberal city council members, county supervisors, soon-to-be supermajority progressive state legislators, a liberal congressman, where all statewide public officers are Democrats, as are both our federal senators.

Pure hell for them. Why, oh why don’t they take their tinfoil hats and move to Wyoming?

