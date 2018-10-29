WEATHER »

Costs of Montecito Water Proposal

By

While the goals of the Montecito Water Security Team are laudatory, nowhere have I seen them talk about the costs of their proposals. Both the Water District and the Sanitary District are low density, high acreage, with a relatively small number of customers. How much will rates have to rise to pay for the recycling plants and delivery systems?

