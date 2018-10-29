Justin Fareed’s Falsehoods

Well, here we are again. Two years later and Justin Fareed is running for the third time, making him a career candidate.



He talks a whole lot about his time at UCLA as a “walk-on running back” and uses that as evidence of his hard work and perseverance to get on the field. He has run ads in the past boasting of this with photos in uniform and running along the streets of Santa Barbara with a football.

But during the four years that Fareed was on the Bruins’ roster (2006-9, and 2010), he never saw the field. Not a carry. Not a yard. Not a catch. Not even a tackle even if he played Special Teams.

Justin may have had a roster spot, but according to these stats, he’s not telling the truth about his time at UCLA. This is just a simple fact check and If Justin Fareed can lie and embellish this trivial record, what else is he capable of lying about?

Don’t be sucked in and fooled by Fareed’s rhetoric. Justin’s lack of integrity makes him unfit for any office and especially not the House of Representatives.