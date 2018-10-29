WEATHER »
Priscilla Leung, Arts Intern

The Yo-Yo Ma Fan Is Also a Bespoke Shoemaker

What pulls you to the arts? Art can be very emotive. I am quite obsessive, so I like pouring my energies into art. I remember making plans to draw in the evenings around the age of four. I begged my parents to send me to art classes, but they couldn’t for financial reasons. I stopped drawing. But one day in college, I attended an open studio which showcased students’ work. A light bulb went off in my head, and I enrolled in Beginning Drawing shortly after.

What are you most excited to cover? I know that Yo-Yo Ma comes to Santa Barbara annually to perform. His renditions of classical music are beautiful, and he embodies the idea of the “universal artist.” The prospect of a review or interview sounds exciting. I am always ready to cover music performances.

What do you do outside of work? I enjoy sailing, riding my bike, and trying new cuisine. I also have a passion for tailoring and bespoke shoemaking.

