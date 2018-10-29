WEATHER »
Arthur Carlos

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office

Arthur Carlos

School District Employee Arrested for Abusing Special Needs Student

A Lompoc Unified School District employee is under arrest after an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office revealed he physically abused a 10-year-old special needs child on a school bus on October 16, said Sheriff’s spokesperson Kelly Hoover.

The child had come home from school crying and told his parents that he had been hurt by an aide on the bus, Hoover said. A review of surveillance video from the bus showed 52-year-old Arthur Carlos of Santa Maria, a newly hired LUSD employee, using excessive force to restrain the child, including putting his hands around his neck and pushing his head against the bus window.

After an interview with detectives, Carlos was arrested and charged. He’s being held on $50,000 bail.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Downtown Santa Barbara Hires New Director

Carrie Kelly comes by way of Indiana and Arizona.

School District Employee Arrested for Abusing Special Needs Student

Arthur Carlos allegedly put his hands around the 10-year-old's neck and pushed his head against a window.

Women’s Firefighting Career Talk Held at SBHS

High school athletes encouraged to consider public service.

Domestic Violence Candlelight Vigil Held at Paseo Nuevo

Last year, four women countywide died from domestic violence.

Jo Ann Caines Theatre Dedicated at La Cumbre Junior High School

New name honors beloved principal.