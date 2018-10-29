School District Employee Arrested for Abusing Special Needs Student

A Lompoc Unified School District employee is under arrest after an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office revealed he physically abused a 10-year-old special needs child on a school bus on October 16, said Sheriff’s spokesperson Kelly Hoover.

The child had come home from school crying and told his parents that he had been hurt by an aide on the bus, Hoover said. A review of surveillance video from the bus showed 52-year-old Arthur Carlos of Santa Maria, a newly hired LUSD employee, using excessive force to restrain the child, including putting his hands around his neck and pushing his head against the bus window.

After an interview with detectives, Carlos was arrested and charged. He’s being held on $50,000 bail.