‘Phone-y Photos’ Capture Beauty of Everyday Life

These days, a phone is much more than a tool with which to speak to another person — it’s a boom box, secretary, television, and shopping portal, among other things. Mobiles also serve as an on-the-go camera, with some capable of producing astonishingly high-definition photos. Of course, a quality picture also relies on composition, which is a decidedly human talent.

With that in mind, the Lompoc Valley Art Association invited pro photographers Debby Fuller and Lynda Schiff to present an art exhibit of pictures shot on their cell phones. The result is Phone-y Photos. For her part, Schiff chose a selection of photos “taken over several years, and mostly in the course of ‘real life,’” she said. There are also images from her travels, such as her brightly colored snap of Cadillac Ranch, near Amarillo, Texas. “[It] has become an ever-changing public art exhibit,” said Schiff. “People from everywhere stop by the interstate for a short time, add to the art with spray paint, and move on. I thought it was particularly fitting to use an HDR shot, which causes the person in the photo to appear ghost-like and kind of meld into the art.”

Phone-y Photos runs through November 25 at Lompoc Valley Art Association’s Cypress Gallery (119 E. Cypress Avenue, Lompoc). An artist reception takes place Saturday, November 3, 2-4 p.m. See lompocvalleyartassociation.com.