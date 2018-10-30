WEATHER »

Spurious Echoes

By

It is a shame that you chose to publish a letter that is nothing more than a poorly constructed conspiracy theory. Angelo Spandrio has no connection to Ojai Island Foundation, or the Montecito water election and contributors, although your letter writer would link him to both. The fact that a minor donor to Spandrio’s campaign, who is a longtime Ojai resident, also has a connection to the Foundation is a thin thread to weave into this desperate conspiracy. The fact is that Spandrio’s opponent has an eight-year record of inaction. Since she can’t run on that, we get this kind of dirty politics, which you are contributing to by publishing it.

