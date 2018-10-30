WEATHER »
Community members gathered in mourning and solidarity with the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

Erika Carlos

Community members gathered in mourning and solidarity with the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

Vigil Held for Victims of Antisemitic Violence

By (Contact)

Santa Barbarans gathered Monday evening in De La Guerra Plaza to mourn the 11 members of the Tree of Life synagogue who were murdered in Pittsburg on Saturday. The vigil, organized by Mayor Cathy Murrillo and members of the city’s Youth Council, was a solemn condemnation of the rising trends of gun violence and anti-Semitism in the country. “No words can truly express the loss that the community feels when something like this happens,” said one of the members of the Youth Council, a group that advocates for stricter gun control legislation, among other issues. 

The victim’s names — Irving Younger (69), Melvin Wax (88), Rose Mallinger (97), Bernice (86) and Sylvan Simon (84), Jerry Rabinowitz (66), Joyce Fienberg (75), Richard Gottfried (65), Daniel Stein (71), and brothers Cecil (59) and David Rosenthal (54) — were read by Jilli Spear of the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, and was followed by a moment of silence. “Antisemitism and xenophobia infects society and creates tragedies, not only for Jews, but for all of humanity,” said Carly Newman, committee member of the Jewish Federation’s Young Adult Division. “We will not rest until the last remnant of such hatred is eradicated from our midst.”

The shooting that occurred in Pittsburg, according to Adam Weiss, chair of the Jewish Community Relation Committee, went beyond issues of gun violence and political ideology. “It happened just because they were Jewish — a classic act of antisemitism. And like any other form of racism, it is just un-American.”

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Man Arrested for Finding and Not Returning Big Wad of Cash

He was charged with “misappropriation of found property.”

Vigil Held for Victims of Antisemitic Violence

Santa Barbara gathers in mourning and solidarity with the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

Santa Barbara Foundation Unveils New Strategic Priorities

Their focus is on the most vulnerable residents and working families.

Downtown Santa Barbara Hires New Director

Carrie Kelly comes by way of Indiana and Arizona.

School District Employee Arrested for Abusing Special Needs Student

Arthur Carlos allegedly put his hands around the 10-year-old's neck and pushed his head against a window.