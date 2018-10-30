Vote for Marsha Croninger

Santa Barbara City College has been one of the loves of my life. I served as a member of the SBCC Board of Trustees (1989-2004) and am currently an emeritus board member of the SBCC Foundation having served on its board (1982-2016). I was a continuous instructor in the Adult Education division (1979 to 2016). I have a deep love for the College and a deep pride in its accomplishments.

We have an important decision to make in the election that will profoundly affect the College’s ability to stay true to its original Mission: to be a resource to our local Community. Trustee Marsha Croninger is the person who has and will continue to make sure we all stay focused on the college’s mission, which is why it is important to vote for Marsha on November 6.

The college’s mission has always been to serve our community, including training students in vocational skills, preparing them for further study at the university level, and offering Adult Ed and noncredit classes. From its beginning, the college’s goal has been to offer wide educational possibilities to our community.

I strongly endorse Marsha for re-election because she has been an exemplary Trustee. She has a very realistic understanding that the purpose of a community college is to serve the community. She will stand up to those advocating the use of community resources to build large dorms to house and attract even more students from outside the community.