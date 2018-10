Ethan Parrish, Dos Pueblos water polo

The junior excelled in all areas (7 goals, 2 assists, 2 steals, 3 exclusions) as the Chargers, undefeated in the Channel League, defeated Santa Barbara 18-8 in the title game of the league tournament.

Grace Hay, Bishop Diego golf

Among 122 players at the CIF Northern Regionals at Los Robles Greens in Thousand Oaks, the Bishop junior was the only one to break par, shooting 1-under 69 for the individual championship.